...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi: Fire incidents jump 73 pc in April, 32 deaths in 4 months

Delhi: Fire incidents jump 73 pc in April, 32 deaths in 4 months

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:33 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Fire-related emergencies in the national capital surged sharply in April, rising 73 per cent from March, while 32 people have died in fire accidents between January and April this year, according to official data.

Delhi: Fire incidents jump 73 pc in April, 32 deaths in 4 months

According to the Delhi Fire Services' 'Call Summary 2026', as many as 2,663 fire-related calls were made in April alone, a steep rise compared to 1,538 in March and 1,096 in February. January recorded 1,396 fire calls, taking the total to 6,693 in the first four months of the year.

Overall emergency calls, including fire incidents, animal rescues and other assistance, also peaked in April at 3,914. The cumulative number of calls attended by the DFS stood at 12,008 from January to April.

Officials said the spike in April could be linked to rising temperatures and an increase in garbage and dry waste fires. The data showed that incidents involving garbage and rubbish fires rose from 441 in January to 725 in April, indicating a steady upward trend.

Officials said The Delhi Fire Service also undertook extensive rescue operations involving animals and birds. A total of 1,254 animals and 947 birds were rescued in past the four months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Fire incidents jump 73 pc in April, 32 deaths in 4 months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.