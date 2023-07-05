Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Firing at Tis Hazari court premises, no injuries reported

Delhi: Firing at Tis Hazari court premises, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 02:57 PM IST

An incident of firing in the air was reported at Tis Hazari court complex in north Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, said Delhi Police, adding no one was hurt in the shooting. The firing incident took place outside the court building, but in the court complex, said police.

(Twitter/Video screengrab)
A video of the incident showing a person opening fire in the air surrounded by people has also gone viral on social media.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north), said that the police team which reached the spot learnt that it was a confrontation between two groups of lawyers, including their office bearers.

“A firing incident took place around 1.35pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured,” the DCP said.

However, it was not clear how man many rounds were fired, and whether both sides were involved in the firing, said police.

A purported video, shot possibly on a mobile phone, was circulated on social media soon after the incident, showed a man in a lawyer’s attire using a gun to fire in the air while a couple of similarly dressed men -appeared to pelt stones.

The police could not immediately verify the authenticity of the clip. They are probing whether the incident had anything to do with a parking-related dispute, said an official.

“No one was injured. The situation is under control. Legal action has been initiated,” DCP Kalsi said.

