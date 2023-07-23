'Don't go near Yamuna': Delhiites warned as river flows above 'danger mark' again; flood alert in Noida

The Yamuna river in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Sunday, due to surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana amid the continuous heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Yamuna water level crosses danger level mark again, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns of flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river stands at 206.31 metres at 4 pm on Sunday, and is predicted to further increase to 206.7 metres during the early hours of Monday, the Central Water Commission's website said. "Thereafter water level will likely to remain steady,” stated the forecast.

The rising water level prompted the administration to issue fresh warning on Sunday, urging people to vacate low-lying areas near the Yamuna, citing safety concerns.

Also Read: Rising Yamuna reaches walls of Taj Mahal for 1st time in 45 years

The city also received light rainfall in at some places on Sunday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 2 lakh cusecs of water has been discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna Saturday. This is likely to result in its floodplains getting inundated if the water level rises to 206.7 metres, Delhi minister Atishi said.

'Rising Yamuna likely to affect rehabilitation efforts'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About 41,000 people inhabit low-lying areas of Yamuna, of which about 27,000 were moved to safer locations, when the river breached its danger mark during second week of July. The rise in water level of river again is expected to impact rehabilitation of the affected families, the government said.

Meanwhile, in the satellite city Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Saturday issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased. Nearly, 200 people from five villages in the district were moved to safer places amid the flood-threat. The district is located between Hindon and Yamuna rivers.

The India Meteorological Department predicted ‘heavy to very heavy’ rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON