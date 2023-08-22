Delhi: For G20, tricolour façade, 1,200 backlit boards to be illuminated

Apart from its greening drive for the G20 summit in the Capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated a comprehensive plan for illumination of key avenue roads and rotaries for the meetings to be held between September 3 and 10, officials said.

NDMC manages around 18,500 streetlight poles and 163 high mast lights. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Tree uplighters, G20 themed backlit boards, and facade illumination of key buildings and fountains are just some of the installations expected to come up as part of this plan, senior NDMC officials said.

On Tuesday, NDMC council member Kuljeet Chahal said that the civic body is overseeing installation of 600 tree uplighters on old trees along the avenue roads where delegates will be hosted. “Around 250 of these tree uplighters have already started operating in areas near India Gate, Janpath, Ashoka Road among other places. Another 350 units will come up in the coming days. We have also started putting up 1,200 backlit boards on the streetlights and pillars, of which 400 are already functional,” Chahal said

Chahal added that key buildings, including NDMC headquarters and Connaught Place, will be illuminated with tricolour themes and facade illumination during the summit period. “CP Inner Circle will host tricolour lights and NDMC will give festive look to its own buildings as well,” he added.

An NDMC official said that a fountain with a tricolour theme has been developed near the PM house while illumination components are also part of 20 sculptures added across New Delhi.

Besides, maintenance work will be done on streetlights under NDMC jurisdiction, the official said. “We have undertaken a rechecking drive for repair and maintenance of the existing streetlights and replacement of faulty units,” the official added. To be sure, NDMC manages around 18,500 streetlight poles and 163 high mast lights.