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Delhi forest dept to replace 8,300 flood-hit saplings along Yamuna

Official said the damage to the trees and saplings was predominantly recorded around east Delhi’s Garhi Mandu area, where the department has multiple forests.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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The forest and wildlife department of Delhi has completed an assessment of trees and saplings that were damaged along the Yamuna floodplains in the light of last year’s floods, which saw water-level peak at 207.48 metres, its third highest water-level ever recorded.

In September, 2025, Yamuna peaked at 207.48 metres, which was its third highest water-level recorded in the city. (HT PHOTO)

The department has now floated a tender to replace over 8,300 saplings damaged due to the floods -- as “casualty replacement” while also planting 46,000 saplings near the Yamuna Bank metro station across a 35.73 hectare patch. The plantation will commence soon, a forest official said.

The official said the damage to the trees and saplings was predominantly recorded around east Delhi’s Garhi Mandu area, where the department has multiple forests.

“Since this is fertile Yamuna floodplain land, typically plantation here is done before the monsoon season commences. Last year’s floods caused significant damage, while we saw almost no damage to the saplings in 2024,” the official added.

In September, 2025, Yamuna peaked at 207.48 metres, which was its third highest water-level recorded in the city. In comparison, it was recorded 204.38 metres in 2024. Delhi had witnessed its worst ever floods in 2023, when the river peaked at 208.66 metres.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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