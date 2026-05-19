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Delhi: Four members of gang involved in robbery, murder arrested

Delhi: Four members of gang involved in robbery, murder arrested

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Four members of a gang, including a juvenile, involved in cases like murder and robbery, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Delhi: Four members of gang involved in robbery, murder arrested

The arrested were identified as Prince, alias Mohit alias Baba , Radhe , Shantanu alias Chika , and a juvenile.

Mohit and Radhe are habitual offenders with previous involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act violations, he added.

According to police, the gang members used to flaunt illegal firearms on social media to create fear among residents.

The action was taken after a complaint by a resident of Jahangir Puri, Shoaib, alleging that Mohit had threatened him over a previous enmity linked to the 2020 murder of his brother Junaid Qureshi.

Shoaib alleged that Mohit and his associates uploaded videos on social media showing them firing outside his house while threatening to kill him and his family.

During interrogation, Mohit allegedly confessed to his involvement in the 2020 murder of Junaid and disclosed the names of his associates involved in violent criminal activities.

Based on his inputs, Radhe and Shantanu were arrested while one juvenile was apprehended. Another illegal pistol was recovered from Radhe, police said.

Police said Mohit is also a parole jumper in a 2021 murder case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. He was released on parole in August 2025.

"He was actively involved in creating terror in the area through firing incidents and the circulation of videos on social media platforms," the officer added.

Police also seized a scooter allegedly used by Mohit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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