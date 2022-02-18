Delhi gets 11 new ‘schools of specialised excellence’

The Delhi government on Thursday said that it is starting 11 new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) this year, taking the total number of SoSEs in the Capital to 31.

SoSEs offer specialised education to students of classes 9 to 12 in four domains — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem); humanities; performing and visual arts; and “high-end 21st-century skills”. This year, Armed Forces Preparatory School has added as the fifth domain. The schools are affiliated with the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) which has tied up with International Baccalaureate board.

In a written statement on Thursday, the government said that it had added 11 new SoSEs to the number of such schools after their success in the Capital. SOSEs were initially started last year to provide children from all sections of society with world-class infrastructure and faculty in specialised domains. “High-quality specialised education is ensured through partnerships with expert institutes of global repute. SOSEs provide students with opportunities for experiential learning through projects, field visits, internships, etc. in the subjects of their choice and interest,” said the government.

It added that besides holistic development, students in SoSEs were provided with focused preparation opportunities to get admission in the top universities and build new-age careers.

Students can apply for admission to Class 9 in their preferred domain till February 28. Admissions to Class 11 in the STEM streams and Armed Forces Preparatory School will also be initiated this year in due course of time.

