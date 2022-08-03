Delhi gets 4th monkeypox case as woman tests positive for infection
A 31-year-old woman in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, becoming the fourth person in the city, and the first woman in the country, to be diagnosed with the viral infection, officials from the Union health ministry confirmed.
The woman, a Nigerian national who lives in Delhi, has been admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital since Tuesday does not have a history of foreign travel, just like the previous three patients. Two other monkeypox patients, also Nigerians, are being treated at the facility, which is Delhi’s nodal hospital for people diagnosed with the infection. The Capital’s first monkeypox patient, a 34-year-old resident of west Delhi, was discharged on Tuesday, 25 days after his first symptoms.
To be sure, senior hospital officials confirmed that the three Nigerian patients are not contacts of each other, do not know each other and “live in separate parts” of Delhi.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital that the woman was admitted to the hospital’s isolation facility with fever and eruptions on the skin. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the test report returned a positive result on Wednesday.
“Her condition is stable. We are monitoring the symptoms,” Dr Kumar said.
The union health ministry also confirmed the case to be the country’s ninth monkeypox infection. Till Wednesday evening, five monkeypox infections were reported from Kerala and four from Delhi.
Monkeypox, usually a self-limiting viral infection, manifests with fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. The symptoms are known to typically last between two and four weeks.
The infection, unlike Covid-19, is not easily airborne and spreads through close contact with bodily fluids or through contact with the clothes or bed linen of an infected person.
Health experts reiterated that in Delhi, unlike in Kerala, none of the monkeypox patients has a known history of foreign travel, which indicates that the administration may have missed “patient zero” in the initial period or that other cases have gone undetected.
“These patients could have acquired infection from clinically asymptomatic people, who have rashes so they were in an infectious state. It is also possible that some cases have gone undetected,” said Dr Ekta Gupta, professor of clinical virology at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).
Experts also said there is also a possibility that at least some of these patients indirectly share contacts.
“Local transmission in Delhi implies that there is a possibility of more people being suspected positive, who have travelled from outside the country, carrying the virus. They remain undiagnosed because they are either not being tested for this virus or have not yet developed symptoms and so are not approaching clinicians. There is a high possibility that people who are testing positive share contacts. This will become clearer once we do a thorough contact tracing,” said Dr Vineeta Tandon, consultant (internal medicine), at PSRI Hospital, who specialises in infectious diseases and immunisation.
-
HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
-
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
-
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
-
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
-
BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder
Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district. The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday.
