Delhi gets a break from heat

After four consecutive heatwave days, rain showers that started on Friday evening and continued on Saturday gave residents some respite from the sweltering heat.

The national capital witnessed a wet Saturday afternoon as rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed several parts of the city for the second consecutive day, bringing down the temperature by several degrees on Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 38.6°C, nearly three degrees below the previous day’s maximum temperature of 41. 3°C at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the Capital.

“Light rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue in some parts of Delhi and NCR on Sunday as well, because of moisture carrying southwest winds. This will keep the temperatures on similar lines as Saturday. But from Monday, temperatures in Delhi will start rising again,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet weather services.

He further added that there won’t be any heatwaves “for another 24-48 hours”. “Thereafter, around July 6, the heatwave might return. By July 8-9, the monsoon may start progressing over the remaining parts of northwest India,” said Palawat.

An IMD bulletin said “no heat wave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days”. “Maximum temperatures over the plains of northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius today (Saturday), and no significant change is likely thereafter,” it said.

For four days, the temperature had remained above 40°C, with the IMD classifying them as heatwave days.

IMD declares a heatwave in the plains when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C, and when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5°C. From Tuesday till Friday, the city saw scorching hot days until rain showers brought some relief on Friday evening.

Experts, however, warned that this relief was short-lived and temperatures are likely to rise again in the Capital next week, till the monsoon arrives. IMD on Thursday said the monsoon is unlikely to advance in the remaining parts of north-west India, including Delhi, till at least July 7.

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39°C while the minimum will touch 24°C on Sunday. As per the weekly forecast, a thunderstorm with rain is expected in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city improved from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category following rain over Friday and Saturday. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 139 (moderate) on Saturday, an improvement from the AQI of 245 (poor) on Friday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. Experts attributed the improvement to high-speed winds and rain.

On Saturday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Rainfall observed at a few places over Delhi has led to the improvement in air quality through the aerosol wash out process. Surface winds are moderate and southwesterly. Long-range transport of dust from arid western regions and local emissions are expected to continue in the coming days. Moderate to poor AQI is forecast for next the three days.”