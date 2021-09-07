Delhi gets light rain, IMD says more showers likely this week

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rain even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rain in the city over the next few days.

Light rains were reported on Tuesday evening in south Delhi areas such as Connaught Place, East of Kailash and Lajpat Nagar, and in east Delhi’s Shahdara and Laxmi Nagar areas.

Last week, IMD officials predicted an intense spell of rain between September 6 and 10. “A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is gradually treading towards north and central India. The thundershowers may be followed by light to moderate rainfall, and a heavy spell may occur around September 9,” said a senior IMD official.

Scientists and weather experts had said that this could be the one of the wettest monsoons for the city in at least over the past decade.

Compared to the normal monsoon rain of 572.9mm till this time of the year, Delhi has already had a 74% surplus -- 994.6 mm -- rain so far, shows IMD data.

Monsoon in Delhi is officially considered between June 1 and September 30.

Between August 31 and September 2, Delhi received 230 mm rain. With 112.1mm 24-hour rainfall on September 1, Delhi received the highest single-day rainfall for the month in the past 19 years, as per IMD data.

“The intense spell in the beginning of the month was followed by light rain on and off in parts of the city. This month so far has not seen a completely dry phase. Also, with the rain forecast over the next few days, it may end up being one of the wettest monsoons over the past 10 years,” the official said.

IMD data shows that it was in 2010 that Delhi had received the maximum rainfall --- 1031.5 mm --- over the past decade.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, skymet, a private forecaster said that unlike July and August that saw dry phases in between heavy spells, September will see light rain activity on and off. “Delhi could receive good rainfall between September 9-10. Then, another system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around mid-september, which too could bring good rainfall in Delhi and surrounding region,” he said.