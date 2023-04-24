Rain brings coolest day in Delhi since April 2: IMD

Cloudy skies, cool winds and a smattering rain in parts of Delhi on Sunday snapped the city’s long, sweltering heat streak, pushed the peak temperature six degrees below normal, and gave the Capital its coolest day in three weeks.

Dark clouds above India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, on Sunday dipped to 31.3°C, more than five degrees lower than 36.8°C the previous day, due to the impact of a western disturbance that has kept the city’s mercury in control since Thursday. It was also Delhi’s lowest maximum temperature since 30.3°C on April 2, around the time the summer heat began to take grip in the city.

Delhi’s minimum temperature, however, climbed to 23.2°C, a degree above normal and over two degrees more than Saturday’s 20.6°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that similar temperatures will remain over the next two days, adding that Delhi may receive some rain on Monday.

“A generally cloudy sky is expected with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds with speed up to 25-35kmph,” said IMD in its forecast.

Temperatures may spring back towards normal from Tuesday, the agency added, but not before this march is halted from Thursday again, when overcast skies are likely to drape Delhi.

Strong winds swept through the Capital on Saturday evening, essentially laying the groundwork for a relatively cool Sunday, and catching residents and commuters in a surprise dust storm, with gusty winds of speeds up to 45kmph prevailing on Sunday.

The Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge stations recorded “trace” rainfall till 5.30pm. Trace rainfall is generally equivalent to a brief spell of rain, or a drizzle.

“Cloudiness will prevail on Monday as well. In one or two places, we might see trace rain too. The impact of the western disturbance will reduce slightly for two-three days after that and from April 27, we will once again see cloudiness,” said IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s pollution levels remained “moderate” on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 118. On Saturday, the AQI was 141 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.