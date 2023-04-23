No heatwave, rainfall in these states: Weather prediction for next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a list of states on Sunday, which it said will witness rainfall over the next week and said no heatwave conditions are expected over most parts of India during the next five days. “Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds, over some parts of these states are very likely,” the weather body said, releasing a list of states including West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, among others. The relief from the scorching heat situation is courtesy of a western disturbance arriving Sunday, which is expected to keep the temperatures under the 40°C threshold. Commuters ply on a road amid rainfall, in Patiala on Wednesday.(ANI)

These states will see rainfall in the week ahead:

East India:

Northern West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness hail storms over isolated places on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, the IMD bulletin read. In addition, Odisha is likely to experience hail storms today and tomorrow, and heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places today. Bihar, on the other hand, is expected to receive hail storms on Monday.

Northeast India:

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lighting, gusty winds over the northeast region in the next two days and said there would be a gradual reduction thereafter. The states of Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see heavy rainfall today at isolated places.

Central India:

The weather body has predicted that over the next five days, there will be isolated and scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, Chhattisgarh is likely to experience hailstorms until Monday, while the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra may see hail showers over the next two days.

South India:

Today, there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The rainfall may continue until Monday in Kerala and Mahe. Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Telangana are also predicted to face hail showers tomorrow.

IMD said parts of these regions, remaining Andhra Pradesh and other states including Telangana, interior Karnataka are likely to see a light spell of rain shower during the next four days. It added that other remaining regions in south India are meanwhile likely to see isolated rainfall with thunderstorms.

West India:

Central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are likely to see light, isolated rainfall during the next five days, while Gujarat will see the same on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northwest India:

The weatherman said light, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over the region during the next 24 hours, except in West Rajasthan.

