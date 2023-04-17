Pune experiencing the wettest April in a decade

PUNE: Under the influence of the weather systems, the city experienced a higher number of rainy days (HT PHOTO)

Till date, this is the wettest April experienced by Pune city with the highest number of rainy days and the highest rainfall in a decade.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune faced more than five days of rainfall till April 17 this year which is the highest number of rainy days in any April since 2013. Earlier, the city had undergone four rainy days in April 2021 and three rainy days in April 2016. Not only the highest number of rainy days, the city also experienced the highest rainfall in any April since 2013 with Shivajinagar logging as much as 24.4 mm rain. Till April 17, the city also faced the highest number of cloudy days (10) in any April since 2013.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division of IMD Pune, said, “This year, there was a constant situation of a trough line or wind discontinuity over the Maharashtra region. It includes the trough in the easterlies running from east Vidarbha to coastal Karnataka at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan up to middle tropospheric levels. Recently, there was a western disturbance mainly affecting the western Himalayan region. Moreover, the presence of anticyclones over the Bay of Bengal resulted in moisture incursion over our state through southerly/south-easterly wind. Simultaneously, moisture is partially coming from the Arabian Sea side. Under the influence of these systems, the city experienced a higher number of rainy days.”

“This year, the minimum temperature was at normal level; on some days, it was marginally above normal which indicates more cloudy days. Therefore, the city will continue to experience cloudy days along with thunder and lightning activities for the next few days,” said Dr Kashyapi.

While the city faced several rainy days this April, many such were not recorded due to insufficient rainfall.

Apart from Pune city, other areas of the district too witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds. The highest rainfall (45 mm) was recorded at Pashan on April 13. Several other areas including Khed, Mulshi, Khadakwasla, Narayangaon, Ambegaon and Bhor experienced rainfall this April.