Delhi govt paves way for shed at Shakur Basti for Vande Bharat

The Delhi government has cleared the way for construction of a new maintenance shed for Vande Bharat trains in Shakur Basti by approving the removal of eight trees against which a total of 780 trees will be planted as compensation.

“The railways critically needs modern infrastructure. This approval will help the nation get better facilities. We are actively ensuring that modern developments do not adversely impact Delhi and are mandating 10x compensatory plantation for any tree that gets affected,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as in a government statement release on Monday.

The railways had sought approval of the Kejriwal-led government for the removal and transplantation of trees for the construction of the train shed, as some patches of trees were obstructing the construction. Following the removal of eight trees, the Railways said it will also transplant 70 trees.

Granting it approval, the Delhi government asked the railways to not damage a single tree at the site other than those that have been identified and approved by it. If any tree apart from the approved ones is damaged, it shall constitute an offence under Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994, the government said.

