Delhi government creates 78 artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan

The Delhi government has created 78 artificial ponds across the city for Ganpati visarjan this year, with arrangements spread across districts to provide designated sites for idol immersion and prevent immersion in the Yamuna.

Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh in the water pond created by the Delhi government on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The arrangements include sites in parks, Ramlila grounds, vacant plots and other government or public-use land. The district-wise list includes locations such as Gopal Malik Park near Shastri Nagar Metro station, Udyan Marg, Ajmal Khan Park, Aastha Kunj near Lotus Temple Road, Sector 1 and Sector 23 in Dwarka, and several sites across Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Rohini, Kirari, Jahangirpuri, Shalimar Bagh and Mundka.

In east Delhi, several immersion sites have been identified in Patparganj and Mayur Vihar, including Buddha Park, Neelam Mata Mandir, Rajesh Pilot Park, Trilokpuri and Kondli. The list also includes sites near Barapullah, Sarai Kale Khan, Jaitpur and Govindpuri in southeast Delhi.

Delhi pollution body's idol immersion rules

The move comes after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee prohibited idol immersion in the Yamuna and other water bodies, except at designated locations identified by authorities. The directions also prohibit immersion of plaster-of-Paris idols in water bodies.

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{{^usCountry}} Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had earlier said the artificial ponds were being created to provide devotees with accessible immersion facilities while protecting the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had earlier said the artificial ponds were being created to provide devotees with accessible immersion facilities while protecting the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our foremost duty is to keep the Yamuna clean while giving every devotee the right environment to celebrate,” Sirsa said.

The arrangements cover areas across Delhi, with additional sites listed in north, northeast, central-north and outer-north districts. Officials added that the same ponds will be used for Durga Puja idol immersion and later for the Chhath festivities.