Transformed Delhi govt schools, now turn of MCD: Kejriwal

The Delhi government and the city civic body on Sunday held the first joint mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), which saw participation of more than 2,500 schools and parents queuing up to discuss with teachers the progress made by the students.

Teachers interact with parents and students during the first joint mega PTM at an MCD school in Patel Nagar on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mega event was primarily aimed at ensuring greater participation of parents of students of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, officials said, and transforming their education infrastructure.

“Just as Delhi government schools have been transformed with the help of all students, teachers, and parents, we will now work together to transform MCD schools as well,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said as he tweeted a photo of the mega PTM.

In the run up to the recent MCD polls, the AAP had promised to improve the quality of the civic body schools in its ten guarantees to the people of Delhi.

Sunday’s PTM focused on Mission Buniyad, summer camp activities and the importance of development of foundation skills of students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The event aimed at encouraging parents from both kinds of schools to participate in their children’s education and provide suggestions for improvement to the schools,” an official from the education department said, requesting anonymity.

The PTMs also saw participation of education minister Atishi, social welfare minister Raj Kumar Anand, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Iqbal in schools located in Mayur Vihar, Trilokpuri, Rajinder Nagar and West Patel Nagar.

Atishi said that a large number of parents turned up early in the morning. “This shows that parents eagerly want to participate in their children’s education, and after Delhi government schools, this opportunity will also be provided to parents in MCD schools too. The education revolution that was brought in Delhi government schools will now be brought to MCD schools,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atishi said since the formation of the Kejriwal government in the Capital in 2015, the condition of Delhi government schools has improved and the government now plans to take up a similar transformation in the MCD school system.

“There was no cleanliness in schools, benches and desks were broken, and no drinking water facility was available for students. But after years of hard work and dedication, the old education system in Delhi was fixed. BJP has been in MCD for the past 15 years and left the schools reeling under several problems. MCD schools currently have no proper facilities for students... MCD schools will also see a revolution along the lines of Delhi government schools,” she added.

MCD runs 1,534 primary schools and 44 aided schools where around 8.67 lakh children are enrolled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the joint meetings, the AAP-led government and MCD have announced formation of school management committees (SMCs) in civic body schools on lines of the government schools, sending primary school teachers to foreign training programs, setting up of joint action group with focus on curriculum development and assessment.

The government has also enhanced the budget for education department of MCD by allocating ₹1,700 crore as grant-in-aid which is expected to be used for infrastructure upgrade.

Delhi mayor Oberoi said that the AAP government has established a world-class education model in the city, which involves upgrading the infrastructure of schools, developing new curricula and sending teachers abroad for training. “We will implement the same world-class education model in MCD schools. The first step in this direction is the organisation of the mega PTM event,” she said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra alleged that the mayor introduced SMCs in MCD schools under the pressure of the education minister.

“The formation of SMC in the schools has been announced to end the importance of principal and teachers in the school administration,” he claimed.