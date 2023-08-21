Burari minor rape: Delhi CM Kejriwal orders WCD officer’s suspension

The Delhi government on Monday suspended Premoday Khakha, a senior official of the women and child development department, who has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl — his deceased friend’s daughter — who was living under his guardianship. Police with the suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife on Monday. (ANI)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he ordered the chief secretary to suspend the official with immediate effect till inquiries were pending and sought an action taken report by 5pm on Monday. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday evening issued orders for suspension as well as disciplinary proceedings against Khakha, who was serving as an assistant director in the department, while being assigned duties of deputy director as well.

Khakha was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, along with his wife. The sexual assault, which lasted for months, left the girl pregnant, after which Khakha’s wife gave her abortion pills and ended the pregnancy, said officers. According to the police, the girl’s father passed away in 2020, after which Khakha offered to take her to his home to support her and help her recover from the trauma.

The order undersigned by Kumar said, “Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Premoday Khakha working in the department on post of assistant director is contemplated. Now therefore in exercise of the power conferred under central civil services rules (1965) the assistant director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect”.

The order further directed that during the suspension period, Khakha should not leave the WCD headquarters without the permission of the chief secretary. The suspect has been working with the WCD department for the last 25 years.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday sat on a protest at the hospital where the survivor had been admitted. Maliwal said that she was stopped by the hospital management from meeting her. Maliwal said that she wanted to see what the Delhi Police were trying to hide and why the DCW chief was not being allowed to meet the survivor and her mother.