Delhi government revamps school in Old Delhi
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated the new school building of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, also laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose hall at the school.
While inaugurating the school building, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government was transforming all its schools for the better and providing an opportunity to every child for quality education. The government was constantly working to ensure the delivery of quality education to each and every child of Delhi irrespective of their socioeconomic background, he said.
“Four years ago when I visited this school, the condition of the school building shocked me. There was just a ramshackle building with gloomy classrooms and broken benches. I spoke to my team immediately and the project for the new school building for 400-500 students was approved. Today our dream has turned into reality,” said Sisodia. He added that students were the country’s future and the government was providing them with all educational facilities starting from school to higher education.
Imran Hussain, food and civil supplies minister and Ballimaran MLA, who was present during the inauguration said, “Providing world-class education to all children is the priority of the government.”
The new four-storey building of the school comprises 28 rooms with state-of-the-art smart classrooms, home science and science labs, staff rooms, exam room, IT lab, library, and toilet blocks. The school has CCTV cameras and is earthquake resistant too. Work at the building had been undertaken in parts. While the first phase is complete, the school will get a multi-purpose hall at the ground level and more classrooms in the second phase.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
