Delhi government revamps school in Old Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated the new school building of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, also laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose hall at the school.

While inaugurating the school building, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government was transforming all its schools for the better and providing an opportunity to every child for quality education. The government was constantly working to ensure the delivery of quality education to each and every child of Delhi irrespective of their socioeconomic background, he said.

“Four years ago when I visited this school, the condition of the school building shocked me. There was just a ramshackle building with gloomy classrooms and broken benches. I spoke to my team immediately and the project for the new school building for 400-500 students was approved. Today our dream has turned into reality,” said Sisodia. He added that students were the country’s future and the government was providing them with all educational facilities starting from school to higher education.

Imran Hussain, food and civil supplies minister and Ballimaran MLA, who was present during the inauguration said, “Providing world-class education to all children is the priority of the government.”

The new four-storey building of the school comprises 28 rooms with state-of-the-art smart classrooms, home science and science labs, staff rooms, exam room, IT lab, library, and toilet blocks. The school has CCTV cameras and is earthquake resistant too. Work at the building had been undertaken in parts. While the first phase is complete, the school will get a multi-purpose hall at the ground level and more classrooms in the second phase.