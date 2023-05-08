Delhi govt schools to hold summer camp from May 11

The directorate of education will hold a summer camp for students in Classes 3 to 8 as part of its learning competency programme Mission Buniyaad beginning May 11 to strengthen students’ foundational learning levels in Delhi government schools, said officials aware of the matter.

Nandini Maharaj, additional director of Mission Buniyaad, directorate of education, said in a directive to schools on Thursday that all students from Classes 3 to 8 should be invited to the summer camp. In addition, schools have been instructed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the parents of participating students.

Mission Buniyaad is a learning competency programme that aims to close learning gaps and improve children’s reading, writing, and basic mathematical abilities in Classes 3 through 8. As part of the programme, trained teachers conduct a baseline assessment of students, following which interventions are implemented to close gaps in areas of concern. Continuous assessments are used to track students’ progress.

The camp will run until June 10 in the morning, and teachers are expected to report to school daily. Except for gazetted holidays, second Saturdays, and Sundays, the camp will be held from 7.30am to 11am on other days. Four 45-minute sessions will focus on reading and writing in both Hindi and English, as well as numeracy and co-curricular activities.

“The teaching-learning sessions should be organised with the children’s current reading and numeracy levels in mind,” Maharaj said in her directive. Various activities have been planned based on these levels, according to officials. The goal for students in Classes 3-5, who can read paragraphs or are below that level, will be to read advanced stories fluently.

For children in Classes 3-8 who cannot do subtraction with borrowing or division, the activities will help them learn to do operations without simple division. “In the case of all remaining children, the emphasis will be on activities that promote fluency with unfamiliar words, writing independent texts with no errors, and performing higher order mathematical operations involving multiplications and divisions with a clear understanding of place value,” Maharaj said.

An assessment exercise will be conducted in the second week of June following the learning activity. In addition, schools have been asked to invite parents to see their children’s progress after summer camp.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, said the school had already informed parents about the summer camp through a recent mega parent-teacher meeting, and NOCs will be sought soon. “We have children at two different learning levels at Mission Buniyaad: Level 1 and 2. While children at level 1 require more assistance, students at level 2 learn more effectively. Parents are aware of the summer camp, and we will request an NOC from them beginning Monday,” Yadav said.

