Delhi government seeks nod for think tank based on NITI Aayog template

The Delhi government has prepared a cabinet note for setting up the Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI), a proposed policy think tank on the lines of Centre’s NITI Aayog, that will help frame long-term development plans, including a “Vision Delhi 2047” document, and provide strategic inputs on policy and governance.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta had announced DITI in her 2026-27 Budget speech and allocated ₹59 crore for the initiative this fiscal. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta had announced the setting up of DITI in her Budget 2026-27 speech and allocated ₹59 crore for it this fiscal. The planning department has now prepared a detailed draft note seeking cabinet approval for its constitution, governing structure, mandate and functioning.

DITI to drive policy research and impact assessments

The draft describes DITI as the government’s “premier public policy think tank”, which will undertake policy research and analytical studies, commission research, prepare policy papers and conduct impact assessments. It will also help departments formulate development strategies and sectoral targets, improve programme design and implementation, and strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems.

Eight priority sectors have been identified: economy and finance, environment and ecology, health, social sector, education, urban development and infrastructure, sustainable development goals, and IT and data analytics.

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The institute will also assist the government in preparing medium- and long-term development frameworks, including a comprehensive “Vision Delhi 2047” document, and facilitate consultations with stakeholders.

“DITI will serve as a dedicated platform for strategic policy research, evidence-based decision-making, innovation, monitoring and evaluation, and interdepartmental coordination to support the government’s developmental and governance priorities,” the proposal accessed by HT states.

According to the note, DITI’s governing board will be headed by the CM, with a vice-chairperson nominated by her. All Delhi ministers, the chief secretary, vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council will be members.

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Planning secretary to serve as member secretary

The administrative secretary of the planning department will be the member secretary, while subject experts and officials from relevant departments can be included as special invitees.

The note has nominated Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University as the lead knowledge institution for DITI.

The draft says the need for such an institution emerged from increasingly complex challenges facing Delhi, including rapid urbanisation, population growth, climate change, technological changes and rising citizen expectations.

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An official aware of the development said the cabinet note will be submitted for consideration soon.

“The idea is to create an institutional mechanism within the government that can bring together policy research, data, expertise and monitoring, while also helping departments work towards longer-term development goals,” the official said.

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Proposal draws on NITI Aayog experience

Drawing on the experience of NITI Aayog, the note said: “The experience of NITI Aayog at the national level has demonstrated the value of an agile and knowledge-driven institution that combines strategic thinking with implementation support.”

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Before being placed before the cabinet, the proposal will be circulated to the finance and planning departments and the law, justice and legislative affairs department for comments. Their observations will be incorporated before cabinet approval is sought, the draft says.