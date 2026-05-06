New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that DU's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce prepares students to not just have successful careers but also contribute to nation-building. Sri Guru Gobind Singh college nurtures careers, nation-building spirit: Delhi CM

Attending the 42nd annual day along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, she said the sentiments of working for the society and the nation instilled in students at the college hold great significance for the future.

"The name of Guru Gobind Singh is associated with years of sacrifice and dedication. Since 1984, the college has maintained a high standard of academics," she said while addressing the students and faculty members.

Gupta attributed the consistent good grading of the college to the discipline and transparency in its admission process.

"Not just in academics, the focus on extracurricular activities and the various societies in this college is also excellent, as that helps students prosper holistically," Gupta added.

Sirsa said the institution has steadily progressed in academic excellence and secured a prominent position among commerce colleges in Delhi, reflecting its commitment to quality education.

Principal Kawal Gill presented the annual report for the academic session 2025-26, highlighting the institution's achievements across academics, research, entrepreneurial ventures, sports and community outreach programmes.

The report reflected the college's focus on nurturing well-rounded individuals and fostering interdisciplinary excellence, the officials added.

Sandhu congratulated the college community and described the annual day as a celebration of excellence that binds the institution together.

Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, he emphasised the importance of strong values alongside advancements.

Referring to the impact of artificial intelligence, he said it has reduced barriers to information and enabled students to access and generate content with ease, while highlighting the need to distinguish between access to information and depth of understanding.

The event continued with a prize distribution ceremony, where students were honoured for excellence in academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and leadership.

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