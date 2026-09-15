Delhi government to build hostels for 10,000 students: CM's big announcement days after Satya Niketan PG collapse

The Delhi government will build hostels to provide accommodation to 10,000 students studying in colleges and universities in the Capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday, as a new high-powered committee began work on addressing the shortage of student housing and regulating private paying guest (PG) facilities.

Gupta said hostels would be constructed through various government departments, with land acquired wherever necessary. (HT)

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Gupta said hostels would be constructed through various government departments, with land acquired wherever necessary. The facilities will cater to both male and female students, while the government is also exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite construction and ensure maintenance.

“Students should not have to worry about where they will stay, what the living environment will be like or how food arrangements will be made. They should have access to a safe and comfortable environment so that they can fully focus on their studies, their future and their dreams,” Gupta said.

Also Read | Delhi undergoes PG survey after Satya Niketan collapse; 4 'dangerous' buildings flagged

Satya Niketan PG collapse

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes after the collapse of a multi-storey PG accommodation building in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five students. The incident triggered widespread inspections and scrutiny of student accommodation facilities across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes after the collapse of a multi-storey PG accommodation building in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five students. The incident triggered widespread inspections and scrutiny of student accommodation facilities across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said Delhi attracts students from across the country, and arranging safe and affordable accommodation after securing admission remained a major challenge for many. The government plans to survey colleges and universities with adequate space for hostel construction and identify suitable locations.

Proposed hostel projects

Hostel projects are already under way or have been proposed at institutions including Ambedkar University Delhi in Dhirpur, GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic, Indira Gandhi Hospital and Medical College, and Delhi Sports University, the government said.

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The health, higher education, and women and child development departments, among others, will be involved in the initiative. Meetings are under way and a draft hostel policy is also being prepared to identify students’ requirements and the facilities to be provided, officials said. The total cost, timelines and occupancy structure are “still being worked out”, they added.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta's plan

Formation of high-powered committee

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The move coincided with the first meeting of the 20-member High-Powered Committee on Student Accommodation and Safety, chaired by Delhi education minister Ashish Sood. The committee was constituted by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to examine the shortage of student housing, safety standards and regulation of accommodation facilities.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within 60 days. Its members include the Delhi chief secretary, police commissioner, MCD commissioner, NDMC chairperson, DDA vice-chairperson, senior departmental officials, chief fire officer and vice-chancellors of Delhi University, GGSIPU, Ambedkar University Delhi, NSUT and DTU.

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Data mapping and registration

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At its first meeting, the panel decided to develop a central portal within 15 days to map student data across universities and educational institutions in Delhi. A separate portal will be created within the same period for PG operators to register their properties and provide details including the age and size of buildings and fire-safety measures.

“DDA and urban development department will identify land parcels for new hostels. The committee will also work on a regulatory framework for PG accommodation, including mandatory registration, a central database, lease-related provisions and measures to address arbitrary electricity surcharges and rent variations,” Sood said.

Safety measures and regulations

The committee will also examine mandatory structural audits, fire-safety checks, emergency evacuation procedures and regular mock drills for operators and students. A centralised digital grievance mechanism is proposed to enable students to report overcrowding, safety hazards and other violations. Sood said the government was committed to creating a safe environment for students through a “practical and balanced regulatory system”.

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Also Read | MCD demolishes 67 properties, seals 9 in 2 days after Satya Niketan PG collapse

Ongoing housing challenges

The shortage of formal student housing has long been an issue in Delhi, with students from outside the city often depending on privately operated PGs and rented accommodation near education hubs. The lack of adequate institutional hostel capacity has also raised concerns over overcrowding, building safety and accommodation facilities operating without required approvals.