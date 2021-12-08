Delhi govt approves formation of task force to enforce steps to curb pollution

Based on the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, the Delhi government has approved the formation of a special task force to ensure efficient enforcement of pollution control measures in the Capital.

An order issued on Monday directed the formation of the task force, comprising representatives from 20 agencies across Delhi, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi government’s departments of environment, health and family welfare and revenue, the three municipal corporations (north, south and east), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), among others.

“The task force shall strictly implement the directions issued by the CAQM from time to time and report compliance status to the commission on a fortnightly basis — on the 1st and 16th of each month...,” the order read.

HT had reported on December 5 that the pollution control task force in Delhi shall comprise all the major government agencies to ensure that pollution control measures are implemented thoroughly.

In an order on December 2, the CAQM directed the formation of a special task force in Delhi and other NCR states to ensure that the enforcement of the pollution control directions issued by the commission can be undertaken efficiently. The order said that for Delhi, the task force will comprise the principal secretary or secretary environment, who will act as the chairperson of the task force; member secretary of the DPCC, who will be a member; and three technical members.

A senior official of Delhi government’s environment department said that getting maximum representation in the task force will ensure that action is implemented properly.

“It is true that many pollution monitoring and control agencies in Delhi are short of staff, but when all the agencies join hands, the collective workforce ensures that there is no excuse to ignore action. We are anyway taking regular reviews with all the agencies. This will improve accountability,” the official said.

