Delhi govt approves single window process for setting up EV chargers

The Delhi government on Monday approved a single window process for hassle-free installation of electric vehicle chargers in private and semi-public spaces, the government said in a press statement.

“Delhi will soon get an innovative, single-window process for installation of slow and fast EV chargers. The decision was taken at the charging infrastructure working group to empanel vendors through discoms for smooth roll-out of EV chargers in private and semi-public places,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a think tank of the Delhi government.

“We received requests from many apartment societies, residents, welfare associations, mall owners, etc. evincing interest to install EV chargers but we did not know how to go about it. Today, the Delhi government has approved an innovative, single-window process for quick and efficient installation of EV chargers,” Shah said in a statement.

“In line with the vision set by CM Arvind Kejriwal of making Delhi the EV capital of India, Delhi will soon be the only city in the world where anyone can get an EV charger installed, net of Delhi government subsidy,by making a single phone call or applying online. The single-window facility can be used for rapid installation of thousands of EV chargers at residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals and commercial spaces like malls and theatres,” the statement read.

Delhi currently has around 9,000 registered electric vehicles, which include cars, two-wheelers and e-autorickshaws. Other than that, there are around 60,000 electric rickshaws operating in the city, government records showed. Also, there are currently 77 functional EV charging stations in the city.

Last year, the Delhi government launched the EV policy which aims to ensure that in five years, 25% of all vehicles registered in national capital are e-vehicles. Declaring e-vehicles to be a part of the government’s long-term action plan to fight air pollution, the Delhi government had also launched a campaign, “Switch Delhi”, to get more and more people to switch over to electric vehicles from their current CNG or fossil fuel-based models.