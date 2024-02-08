Delhi govt asks DMRC to set up committee to look into Gokulpuri incident

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the DMRC to constitute a committee of experts to look into the wall collapse incident at the Gokulpuri metro station that claimed the life of one person and left four others injured. Taking to X, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The incident at Gokulpuri station of Delhi Metro is deeply regrettable. I've instructed @OfficialDMRC to form a committee of experts to investigate the matter, with a report due in 2 weeks, provide ex-gratia compensation within 24 hours and extend full support to the injured & their families for medical treatment.” A view of the Gokulpuri metro station where a portion of the boundary wall collapsed.(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

Gahlot also posted a copy of the notice issued to the DMRC. “It has been noted with concern the incident at Gokulpuri metro station where a part of platform boundary wall collapsed and fell down on road. It has been informed that 1 person has died in the incident while 4 persons have been admitted with injuries,” the notice read.

It further directed the DMRC to constitute a committee of experts that will investigate the incident, disburse ex gratia compensation as per rules within 24 hours, and ensure that all necessary assistance is extended to the injured persons.

The DMRC announced ₹25 lakh as compensation to the man's family who died in the incident. It also announced ₹5 lakh as compensation for the grievously injured and ₹1 lakh for those who received minor injuries. The DMRC has also suspended two of its officials over the incident.

A 53-year-old man succumbed to injuries while four others were wounded after a part of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapsed on Thursday morning. The deceased identified as Vinod Kumar was a resident of Karawal Nagar. Two bikes and two scooters were also damaged in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)