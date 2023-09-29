Delhi govt asks pubs, restaurants to get excise licence renewed by Oct 5

With the 2021-22 excise policy officially being extended for another six months till March 31, 2024, the Delhi government on Friday urged businesses such as hotels, clubs and restaurants to renew their licences by October 5. The 2020-21 Delhi excise policy was implemented in September 2022 after the 2021-22 one was scrapped after LG Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the new policy. (HT Archive)

According to a circular issued by the Delhi government’s excise department, a copy of which HT has accessed, the policy was set to expire on September 30.

“It has been decided by the competent authority to renew all existing licences for the period with effect from 01.10.2023 to 31.03.2024 on payment of proportionate licence fee on or before 05.10.2023 for the said period subject to the following (existing) conditions,” the circular said.

A day earlier, the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor VK Saxena had approved the six-months’ extension.

Besides, a public notice issued by the excise department stated that all hotels, clubs and restaurants seeking to extend their licences can make an application for it through the excise department website by paying additional fee for the extension period of pro-rata basis.

While traders have welcomed the extension and the additional time given for licence fee payment, they have called for policy stability.

“We are thankful to the government for giving us an additional week’s time for making payment. But the traders are waiting for a more progressive excise policy and policy stability to replace the system of periodic extension. It hampers investments,” said Manpreet Singh, a restaurateur and treasurer of National Restaurants Association of India.

