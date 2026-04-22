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Delhi govt audits e-district portal performance

Delhi government audits the e-district portal, seeking feedback on service access issues to improve efficiency and user experience for 8.78 million users.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi government is carrying out a performance audit of the e-district portal and has sought feedback from all departments on issues faced in accessing services, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt audits e-district portal performance

As part of the exercise, departments have asked their district offices to submit detailed reports on portal-related issues. “The IT department is carrying out a performance audit of the portal. This is part of an exercise aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery,” a senior official said.

The portal has 41 departments onboard with 8.78 million registered users.

District offices have been asked to compile information on both administrative and user-end challenges encountered while using the portal, officials said. The move follows deliberations held during a meeting on the performance audit, where multiple concerns were reviewed.

Another official noted that district offices are the primary users of the portal and are responsible for addressing public grievances at the local level. To strengthen the audit process, officials have been instructed to furnish granular data on technical glitches, service delivery bottlenecks, and delays in processing applications.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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