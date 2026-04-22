The Delhi government is carrying out a performance audit of the e-district portal and has sought feedback from all departments on issues faced in accessing services, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt audits e-district portal performance

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As part of the exercise, departments have asked their district offices to submit detailed reports on portal-related issues. “The IT department is carrying out a performance audit of the portal. This is part of an exercise aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery,” a senior official said.

The portal has 41 departments onboard with 8.78 million registered users.

District offices have been asked to compile information on both administrative and user-end challenges encountered while using the portal, officials said. The move follows deliberations held during a meeting on the performance audit, where multiple concerns were reviewed.

Another official noted that district offices are the primary users of the portal and are responsible for addressing public grievances at the local level. To strengthen the audit process, officials have been instructed to furnish granular data on technical glitches, service delivery bottlenecks, and delays in processing applications.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have sought inputs on five key areas: technical issues, challenges in service delivery, delays in application processing, the nature of user grievances, and suggestions for system improvement. The aim is to assess both operational efficiency and user experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have sought inputs on five key areas: technical issues, challenges in service delivery, delays in application processing, the nature of user grievances, and suggestions for system improvement. The aim is to assess both operational efficiency and user experience. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The audit is expected to provide a clearer picture of systemic gaps and help streamline digital governance mechanisms. The findings will guide future upgrades and policy decisions aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing delays, and improving service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The audit is expected to provide a clearer picture of systemic gaps and help streamline digital governance mechanisms. The findings will guide future upgrades and policy decisions aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing delays, and improving service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government is looking to revamp the e-district portal by launching an upgraded version and expand beyond the 453 services currently offered. Launched in 2015 by the then AAP government, the platform provides an end-to-end integrated solution for availing services and enables online verification of certificates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government is looking to revamp the e-district portal by launching an upgraded version and expand beyond the 453 services currently offered. Launched in 2015 by the then AAP government, the platform provides an end-to-end integrated solution for availing services and enables online verification of certificates. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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