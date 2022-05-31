Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt clears revamp of roads in Rohini
delhi news

Delhi govt clears revamp of roads in Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday approved redevelopment of 11 internal roads in Rohini worth ₹6
HT Image
Published on May 31, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday approved redevelopment of 11 internal roads in Rohini worth 6.10 crores, a move aimed at improving road interconnectivity and reducing traffic congestion on the city’s roads.

The length of these roads is 7.47km. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the work to strengthen roads of Rohini will be started soon, so that people do not face any problem during monsoon and due to traffic diversions from main roads. “This project will improve the interconnectivity in Rohini and will save time for commuters,” Sisodia said directing PWD officials to complete the strengthening work in the stipulated time. The PWD will employ cutting-edge technology in the project which will improve the safety of passenger movement on Delhi’s roads.

