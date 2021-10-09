Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt disburses one-time aid of 50,000 to kin of 13k Covid victims
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office on Friday said the government has disbursed 50,000 as one-time financial assistance to families of 13,005 Covid-19 victims, out of 14,605 applicants, as part of a programme announced in June
During a meeting last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came down on bureaucrats for the “slow” distribution of the assistance, and issued directions that regulatory compliances be done away with (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Friday said the government has disbursed 50,000 as one-time financial assistance to families of 13,005 Covid-19 victims, out of 14,605 applicants, as part of a programme announced in June.

A press statement said Kejriwal has issued directions to officials to disburse financial assistance to the remaining families by Wednesday.

“The government has completed distribution of 89% of ex-gratia amount. The chief minister has directed that 100% distribution has to be completed by Wednesday,” said the statement issued by Kejriwal’s office, after he chaired a review meeting earlier in the day.

Kejriwal during a meeting last week came down on bureaucrats for the “slow” distribution of the assistance, and issued directions that regulatory compliances be done away with.

The statement added, “CM Arvind Kejriwal instructed officials to visit homes of bereaved families and transfer the financial assistance to them on the spot... He asked them [officials] to do whatever it takes but register all the victims and start their monthly pension of 2,500 in a week, and to ensure that no one is left behind.”

The statement, however, did not elaborate on applications received for monthly assistance and absolute numbers of claims disbursed.

In June, the Delhi government rolled out a scheme of one-time financial assistance of 50,000 to families of each Covid-19 victim and monthly assistance of 2,500 for families losing their breadwinners and children orphaned by the viral disease.

