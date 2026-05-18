New Delhi, The Delhi government is distributing around 25,000 Oral Rehydration Solution packets daily at Atal canteens and night shelters across the city in an effort to provide relief to people affected by the scorching summer heat.

Delhi govt distributing 25,000 ORS packets daily at Atal canteens amid heatwave

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The initiative, launched on May 1, aims to help people avoid dehydration and heatstroke during the ongoing heatwave conditions in the national capital. The drive will continue till July 15, an official told PTI.

He said that ORS packets are being distributed during lunch hours at Atal canteens, where a large number of daily wage workers, homeless persons and economically weaker sections visit for subsidised meals.

"During lunch hours alone, around 25,000 ORS packets are being distributed every day," the official said.

According to him, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board coordinated with the health department to procure ORS packets for the campaign. In the first phase, around four lakh ORS packets were supplied, followed by another six lakh in the second phase.

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{{^usCountry}} "Overall, nearly 10 lakh ORS packets have been handed over to vendors operating Atal canteens and caretakers managing night shelters," the official said, and added that all the ORS are of orange flavour so that people drink it more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Overall, nearly 10 lakh ORS packets have been handed over to vendors operating Atal canteens and caretakers managing night shelters," the official said, and added that all the ORS are of orange flavour so that people drink it more. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from the distribution drive, authorities have also stepped up preparedness measures at night shelters to tackle heat-related emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from the distribution drive, authorities have also stepped up preparedness measures at night shelters to tackle heat-related emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said nearby hospitals have been identified for all 198 shelters operating under DUSIB, and hospital authorities have been informed to ensure timely medical assistance in case of emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said nearby hospitals have been identified for all 198 shelters operating under DUSIB, and hospital authorities have been informed to ensure timely medical assistance in case of emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Posters carrying contact details of nearby hospitals, ambulance helpline numbers and DUSIB control room numbers have also been installed at shelters. The posters additionally mention precautions and advisories related to summer conditions in Hindi so that residents can seek immediate help if required," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Posters carrying contact details of nearby hospitals, ambulance helpline numbers and DUSIB control room numbers have also been installed at shelters. The posters additionally mention precautions and advisories related to summer conditions in Hindi so that residents can seek immediate help if required," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the official, the department is also conducting weekly inspections at shelters to ensure that cooling appliances such as fans and coolers are functioning properly.

He said maintenance agencies responsible for running the shelters are penalised immediately if any shortcomings are found during inspections.

The mercury is rising in Delhi with the progression of summer. The maximum temperature on Monday was 43.4 degrees Celsius and the weather department has forecast that it will rise further to 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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