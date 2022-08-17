Delhi govt finalising spots for food trucks in shopping festival: Manish Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the upcoming Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy.
“The government is gearing up for the much-awaited Delhi shopping festival, which is scheduled to be held from January 28 to February 26, 2023. The festival will be conducted across all popular markets, shops, and malls of the national capital and shopkeepers will offer discounts, fun, food and entertainment to every person visiting Delhi during that time,” Sisodia said.
“In our Rozgaar Budget, we had announced various projects to boost growth of Delhi’s economy and generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Of them, Delhi Shopping Festival and the Food Truck Policy are two priority projects which will be launched soon,” he said.
The festival will also have a grand opening/closing ceremony and various other events, the minister said. The month-long festival will not only provide a unique experience of Delhi to visitors, but also boost the business of tourism and hospitality industries by at least 25%. The festival has potential to generate about 120,000 jobs over the next five years, said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s finance minister.
The food truck policy is another step towards generating thousands of jobs, Sisodia said after the meeting on Tuesday. It will boost night time economy and expand business opportunities of restaurants, hotels and cafes in Delhi.
The government is in the process of finalising the hot spots where food trucks will be allowed to set up, he said.
“Stakeholder consultation with various agencies has already been conducted in this regard. It is to be noted that business related to food trucks is not new to India, but no state in the country has made any policy to streamline this business and increase employment opportunities in this sector. Delhi will become the first state in the country to bring in a Food Truck Policy, which will be launched soon,” Sisodia said.
Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days
A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district's toll to 1,165. The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100.
Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres
New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government's health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday. The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others.
Chandigarh | Extortionists posing as crime branch officials land in police net
Four persons have been arrested for impersonating crime branch officials and extorting money after kidnapping them. In his complaint, a property dealer and a resident of Manimajra, Amit Kumar Hans, told the police that on August 12, at 2:50pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown number, seeking a meeting for a property deal. The person sitting on the back seat forcibly took out Amit's purse and pocketed Rs 15,000.
Spice of life | Army’s heroes who fought with a never-say-die spirit
In 2006, as the war between Lebanon and Israel raged, 15 Punjab was to relieve 4 Sikh there. One fine morning, my adjutant, Major Tejvir Singh walked into my office excitedly, “Sir, the orders have come for you to go for a recce to Lebanon.” The commanding officer of 4 Sikh, Colonel Subhash Panwar, being relieved, and I had a lot of time up our sleeve to share anecdotes about stalwarts of each other's battalion.
Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid infections see a dip for second week in row but fatalities up
Covid cases continued to dip in the tricity for the second consecutive week, but experts warned against lowering guard as there was a 50% rise in fatalities in the week gone by. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ending on July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally had started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. The tally further dropped to 1,387 between August 8 and August 14.
