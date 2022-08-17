Delhi govt finalising spots for food trucks in shopping festival: Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the upcoming Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy.

“The government is gearing up for the much-awaited Delhi shopping festival, which is scheduled to be held from January 28 to February 26, 2023. The festival will be conducted across all popular markets, shops, and malls of the national capital and shopkeepers will offer discounts, fun, food and entertainment to every person visiting Delhi during that time,” Sisodia said.

“In our Rozgaar Budget, we had announced various projects to boost growth of Delhi’s economy and generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Of them, Delhi Shopping Festival and the Food Truck Policy are two priority projects which will be launched soon,” he said.

The festival will also have a grand opening/closing ceremony and various other events, the minister said. The month-long festival will not only provide a unique experience of Delhi to visitors, but also boost the business of tourism and hospitality industries by at least 25%. The festival has potential to generate about 120,000 jobs over the next five years, said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s finance minister.

The food truck policy is another step towards generating thousands of jobs, Sisodia said after the meeting on Tuesday. It will boost night time economy and expand business opportunities of restaurants, hotels and cafes in Delhi.

The government is in the process of finalising the hot spots where food trucks will be allowed to set up, he said.

“Stakeholder consultation with various agencies has already been conducted in this regard. It is to be noted that business related to food trucks is not new to India, but no state in the country has made any policy to streamline this business and increase employment opportunities in this sector. Delhi will become the first state in the country to bring in a Food Truck Policy, which will be launched soon,” Sisodia said.