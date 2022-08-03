Delhi govt floats plan for app-based bus service

The Delhi government has revived its plan to introduce a mobile application-based air-conditioned bus service to encourage office-goers to use public transport, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the project and directed officials to make the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme public soon to seek comments from stakeholders.

To be sure, this is not the first time that the state government has mulled the introduction of such a scheme. It had first approved the proposal for a premium bus scheme in May 2016. However, the proposal was struck down by then lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung for not taking his approval. The government again worked on the plan in 2017 and 2018, but it fizzled out because of permit issues.

“We aim to encourage all citizens who make intracity trips everyday to instead opt for a cleaner, more comfortable and equally efficient mode of public transport in Delhi. App-based aggregators will ply state-of-the-art, next-generation buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive their own cars. All the buses will be BS-VI compliant air-conditioned CNG or electric buses; and all buses inducted under this scheme after January 1, 2024, shall be electric. All buses will be seating-only, equipped with app support, CCTV cameras and panic buttons, and integrated with the One Delhi app for booking rides and making digital payments,” Kejriwal said in a statement after the meeting.

According to transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the scheme will target car users who make intracity trips. “We will serve those passengers who desire a public transport service that meets their requirement of high quality, comfort, convenience, and efficiency. Stage carriage permits will be issued for individual buses through the licensee,” he said.

A senior government official said rolling out the scheme has become easier after amendments were made to the Motor Vehicles Act. They said the scheme is now being revived on the directions of Kejriwal. “The scheme is proposed under sub-section (3) of Section 67 of the MV Act, which empowers the state government to make schemes for transportation of goods and passengers and issue licenses for the promotion of development and efficiency in transportation for last-mile connectivity, rural transport, reducing traffic congestion, improving urban transport and safety of road users, etc,” the official said.

