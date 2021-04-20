Delhi govt forms 12 oxygen audit committees to plug wastage

The city administration on Monday constituted 12 “oxygen audit committees”, one in each Delhi government hospital meant for Covid-19 treatment, to plug wastage of oxygen and suggest ways to economise its usage. The audit committees, each comprising two doctors, have been formed a day after Union minister of commerce and industries Piyush Goyal said states must keep the “oxygen demand under control” and “stop its wastage”.

“Oxygen is a critical ingredient in the management of certain categories of Covid-19 patients and its consumption has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of critically ill Covid patients who require oxygen support. This has led to an unprecedented demand for oxygen throughout the country leading to supply lines getting stressed. In such a situation, it is necessary that the stocks of oxygen, and its consumption, are closely managed and rationalised,” read the order issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.

As per the order, the government has deployed a total of 24 doctors in 12 government hospitals. A team of two doctors has been deployed in each of the 12 hospitals, which include GTB hospital, Burari hospital, Lok Nayak hospital, Dean Dayal Upadhyay hospital, RGSS hospital and so on.

It further stated that the committees will carry out an audit of daily stock receipts, consumption and balance stock of oxygen, both liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and cylinders. “It will ensure that the use of oxygen for management of Covid patients is rational and as per the prescribed treatment protocols. It will also identify areas of wasteful consumption and suggest means of economising consumption. The committees shall submit their reports to the nodal officer in-charge of the hospital, not later than 5pm every day,” read the order.

On Sunday, Goyal told news agency ANI that states need to stop wastage of medical oxygen. “We need to use medical oxygen rationally and stop its wastage. Patients should be given the required amount of oxygen only. There are reports of oxygen wastage and about patients being given oxygen even when they don’t need it. We’ve urged state governments to keep an eye on this,” he had said.

“State governments should keep demand (for medical oxygen) under control. The demand-side management is as important as the supply-side management. Containing Covid-19 spread is the responsibility of state governments and they should fulfil this responsibility,” Goyal had said.