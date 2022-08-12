Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt inaugurates drive to distribute tricolour

Delhi govt inaugurates drive to distribute tricolour

delhi news
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister launched the drive to distribute the national flag in government schools under the campaign to distribute 2.5 million flags.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hands out the tricolour to a student during a programme under “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign at Shahid Captain Amit Verma School, Inderpuri on Friday (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday initiated the distribution of the national flags among the students of government school at Inderpuri in Central Delhi under the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign to distribute 2.5 million national flags to mark 75 years of independence. At Shaheed Captain Amit Verma school at Inderpuri Sisodia said that the government is distributing 25 lakh tricolors across the national capital. “On August 14, all the people of Delhi will participate in a mega event to celebrate 75th Independence Day at 5pm, by holding flags in hand and singing the national anthem. They will also pledge to make India, the greatest nation in the world,” he added.

Sisodia said, “Over the past 75 years, since independence, India has come the long way and now it’s time for the country to be the global leader. This will happen only when the whole country will pledge to make it the greatest and the strongest nation in the world. Along with the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign, the government has installed 500 national flags across the capital of 115ft and 166ft height.

Deputy CM said, “the flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. We must work to keep its pride intact and ensure that no resident of this country is ever deprived of his/her rights of education, healthcare, dignified life, only then the country will prosper.” As a part of the campaign all the students in Delhi government schools will be given flags to participate in the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign and on the eve of Independence Day, 100 events will be organized across the capital to mark this day.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
independence day manish sisodia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP