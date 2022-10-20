Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt lifts fine of 500 for not wearing face masks in public places

Delhi govt lifts fine of 500 for not wearing face masks in public places

delhi news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 02:00 PM IST

The Delhi government, however, advised public to continue wearing masks at crowded public places.

A CISF personnel wears a face mask as he stand guards, at IGI Airport.(Amal KS/HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
A CISF personnel wears a face mask as he stand guards, at IGI Airport.(Amal KS/HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
ByHT News Desk

No penalty will be levied on people not wearing face masks in the national capital, the Delhi government announced on Thursday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw the order that made wearing face masks in public places compulsory and those found violating the mandate were fined 500, according to Delhi's health and family welfare department. The government, however, advised the public to continue wearing masks in crowded public places.

“DDMA has decided that compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond 30.09.2022 and hence, a Fine of Rs. 500/- for not wearing of masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after 30.09.2022,” the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government said in its order.

“The order…in which there is a provision to impose a penalty of Rs. 500/- on general public for not wearing face mask in public places, stands withdrawn after 30.09.2022. However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear mask,” it added.

In a meeting on September 22, the DDMA decided to do away with the 500 fine for not wearing masks in the city, noting that the “positivity rate of Covid-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated.”

“It was unanimously agreed that though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, it was agreed that the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30. Hence, a fine of 500 for not wearing masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after September 30, 2022,” the minutes of the DDMA meeting read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ddma arvind kejriwal face masks + 1 more
ddma arvind kejriwal face masks

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out