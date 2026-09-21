Delhi govt, MCD sign MoU for Chandni Chowk town hall redevelopment

New Delhi: The Government of Delhi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to redevelop the iconic Town Hall complex in Chandni Chowk as a Global Heritage Centre, officials said on Sunday.

The MoU was signed between the DTTDC and the MCD in the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta , said officials. (HT Photo)

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The MoU was signed between the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the MCD in the presence of chief minister (CM) Rekha Gupta two to three days back, said officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the Town Hall was not merely a building but an important part of Delhi’s history and heritage.

She said its redevelopment would help connect the Old Delhi’s heritage with modern tourism and provide visitors from India and abroad an opportunity to experience the area’s history and culture at one complex.

Through the Town Hall’s redevelopment, the government plans to introduce museums, cultural activities and tourism facilities while retaining the Grade-I heritage character of the nearly 160-year-old complex, said officials, adding that the ownership of the complex will, however, continue to remain with the MCD.

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{{^usCountry}} The project will cover the historic Town Hall, Press Building and adjoining park spread over around 12,180 square metres, they said. On the occasion, tourism minister Kapil Mishra said developing the Town Hall, Press Building and Park as a Global Heritage Centre would give a new impetus to heritage tourism in Chandni Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will cover the historic Town Hall, Press Building and adjoining park spread over around 12,180 square metres, they said. On the occasion, tourism minister Kapil Mishra said developing the Town Hall, Press Building and Park as a Global Heritage Centre would give a new impetus to heritage tourism in Chandni Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our effort is to make historical monuments more attractive and useful for domestic and international tourists while preserving their heritage,” he said.

Under the MoU, DTTDC will conduct surveys and a structural assessment and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The redevelopment could subsequently be taken up through public investment or a public-private partnership model, officials said.

A joint working group comprising officials from DTTDC and MCD will monitor the project. The initial MoU will remain valid for 30 years, with a provision for extension by another 30 years through mutual consent, they said.

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The redevelopment will follow an adaptive reuse approach, with the building being made suitable for contemporary tourism and cultural activities without compromising its historical and architectural character. Heritage and archival material, artefacts and historical records associated with the Town Hall will remain with the MCD, said officials.

The complex’s location near Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi Railway Station, both major tourist and transit hubs, is expected to make it a significant attraction once redevelopment is completed, they added.

Built between 1860 and 1866, the Grade-I heritage complex served as the headquarters of the municipal corporation for several decades before the civic body shifted to the Dr S P Mukherjee Civic Centre on Minto Road in 2010. A large portion of the complex has remained underutilised since then.