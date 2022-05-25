Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government also announced that it will build three charging and battery swapping stations for two-wheelers in the city’s industrial areas.

“Delhi has become the first state to operationalise incentives for e-bicycles. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) can now apply to the transport department for various eligible models. List of approved models will be published on http://ev.delhi.gov.in. The people of Delhi will also soon be able to avail subsidies on approved models,” said Gahlot.

Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.

Cargo e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 33% of its selling price (up to ₹1,500) along with an additional scrapping incentive of up to ₹3,000 on scrapping old internal combustion engine vehicles (subject to matching contribution by OEM).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incentives on e-cycles shall be applied by the dealer (on behalf of the consumer) post sale of e-cycle. The incentive will be credited to the consumer within 7-10 working days in their Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Meanwhile, industries minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday announced that three charging and battery swapping stations will be built in Patparganj, Bawana Industrial Area Sector-5 and Narela Sector-B.