Delhi govt okays 185 crore for child welfare, scholarship programme

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹185 crore for several child welfare schemes.

In a statement issued later, the Delhi government said the funds have been allocated for scholarships to SC/ST/OBC communities, Ladli Scheme, aid and equipment for children with special needs and for augmentation of library infrastructure in Delhi government schools.

“The cabinet approved ₹100 crore for the Ladli Scheme that would benefit school-going girls,” the statement said. The Ladli Scheme, implemented by the Department of Women and Child Development in 2008, aims at promoting education among girls, reducing their drop-out rate, and providing financial security to families of girl child.

The cabinet has also decided to release ₹75.98 crore under different scholarship schemes for the benefit of SC/ST/OBC students. These scholarship schemes include pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, and merit scholarships for SC/ST/OBC/minority students from Class 1 to 12.

To ensure education is accessible and inclusive, the Delhi Cabinet has also approved ₹2 crore for children with special needs and children with disabilities.”

Under the Talent Promotion Scheme, money will be given to the inclusive education branch of the directorate of education so that government schools can acquire equipment/aids and support services for developing the talent of children with special needs,” the government said.

The directorate of education has also been given approval by the cabinet to procure 4,178 steel almirahs, at a cost of ₹7.2 crore, in order to improve their library infrastructure.

