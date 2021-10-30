Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt on hookahs: ‘Not important to drop guard for unnecessary service’
delhi news

Delhi govt on hookahs: ‘Not important to drop guard for unnecessary service’

The city government has told the court that use and service of hookahs in restaurants and pubs is in contravention of State’s Fire Prevention & Safety Act.
In a status report filed before Justice Rekha Palli, the Delhi government has said that it would like to continue the prohibition on the use of hookah (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Opposing a bunch of pleas against the use of herbal hookahs in the Capital, the state government on Friday told the Delhi high court that it is not necessary to lower the guard for an “unnecessary and ill-intended service which is likely to increase the severity and transmission of Covid-19”.

In a status report filed before Justice Rekha Palli, the Delhi government has said that due to the upcoming festivals, chances of a third wave of Covid, and discovery of a sub-variant of the virus in many states, it would like to continue the prohibition on the use of hookah (with and without tobacco i.e. herbal hookah, water pipes and other hookah like devices) in all public places including hotels, restaurants, eatery houses, bars, pubs and discotheques.

The city government has told the court that use and service of hookahs in restaurants and pubs is in contravention of State’s Fire Prevention & Safety Act.

The court directed the petitioners to file their response in the matter, and the case was adjourned to November 12.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news hookah bars
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP