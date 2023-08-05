Van Mahotsav to be held on DU Polo Ground: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government on Saturday announced that the 4th ‘Van Mahotsav’ will be organised on Sunday at Polo Ground of Delhi University to promote tree plantation.

Rai said the Delhi government is planting trees and distributing saplings in various Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi through the Van Mahotsav programme. (HT Photo)

“To accelerate the tree planting campaign outlined in the Summer Action Plan, it has been decided to commemorate the fourth Van Mahotsav event in Chandni Chowk Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, continuing the series of Van Mahotsav events that commenced at IARI Pusa on July 9. This year, our government is undertaking the task of tree plantation and sapling distribution in various Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi through the Van Mahotsav program. Representatives from Delhi’s RWA, Paryavaran Mitra, and students and educators from Eco Clubs will also be present during this event,” environment minister Gopal Rai said.

The minister said after AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015, the Capital’s pollution levels have seen a downward trend.

“In Delhi, where the percentage of green areas was 20% 2013, it has now risen to 23.06% in 2021 due to the efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Tree plantation drive is being conducted every year to increase the green belt of Delhi and reduce the pollution of Delhi. In the second term of the Kejriwal government, from 2020 till 2022-23, over 10 million saplings have been planted. This year also our government has set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings, which will be accomplished by the green agencies of 21 concerned departments. Apart from this, NDMC will plant about 5million saplings/shrubs,” said Rai.

An official aware of the matter said that medicinal plants will be given to people attending the Van Mahotsav.

