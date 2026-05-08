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Delhi govt plans Aadhaar vault system to store residents’ details

The system is also intended to encrypt Aadhaar data and reduce the risk of identity misuse, officials said

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi:The Delhi government is planning to implement an Aadhaar vault system across departments to securely store residents’ Aadhaar details, an official said. The move aims to strengthen data protection and ensure strict compliance with privacy norms, they added.

The government’s Information Technology (IT) department has already implemented the system and the initiative is being undertaken in line with Unique Identification Authority of India guidelines. (HT Archive)

The government’s Information Technology (IT) department has already implemented the system and the initiative is being undertaken in line with Unique Identification Authority of India guidelines.

“We are planning to implement the system for departments that have a public interface. This is being done to reduce data duplication. Most of the departments use Aadhaar details for processing documents. With the Aadhaar vault in place, a single key will be generated for one Aadhaar,” said an official.

The system is also intended to encrypt Aadhaar data and reduce the risk of identity misuse, officials added.

Officials said the Aadhaar vault will function as a secure repository where Aadhaar numbers collected for government schemes and services will be stored in encrypted form. The system is expected to restrict direct access to sensitive information and ensure that departments use reference tokens during processing and verification, he said.

The government had roped in a third party agency to carry out the exercise, officials said. However, privacy provisions governing Aadhaar data sharing have complicated the process, since external entities engaged for verification cannot be given direct access to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar information.

Officials said the department is examining alternative mechanisms to allow beneficiary verification while remaining compliant with UIDAI norms and data privacy safeguards.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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