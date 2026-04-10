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Delhi govt plans police posts under flyovers, subways across city

Delhi govt plans police posts under flyovers, subways across city

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a bid to improve safety and better utilise public infrastructure, the Delhi government plans to set up nearly 300 police posts across flyovers, FOBs and pedestrian subways, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday.

Delhi govt plans police posts under flyovers, subways across city

The Public Works Department , which maintains around 106 flyovers, 115 foot overbridges and nearly 70 subways, will construct the proposed police posts for the Delhi Police.

According to the minister, an initial proposal from Delhi Police to set up about 50 posts under flyovers has already been approved.

"While we have approved that proposal, going further, we plan to cover all road assets like flyovers, pedestrian subways, and FOBs, approximately 300 police posts will be set up," Singh said.

In the later phase of the project, PWD is considering allowing commercial establishments inside pedestrian subways, but the proposal has yet to be approved.

"The objective of this project is to further provide a sense of security, also to users of subways. After this, we plan to open shops inside subways," Singh added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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