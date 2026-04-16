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Delhi govt plans tunnels, flyovers to ease rail crossing bottlenecks in Delhi

Delhi govt plans tunnels, flyovers to ease rail crossing bottlenecks in Delhi

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to conduct feasibility studies for the construction of underpasses at railway crossings as part of its broader traffic decongestion initiative, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi govt plans tunnels, flyovers to ease rail crossing bottlenecks in Delhi

At present, there are around 8–10 railway crossings across the national capital that experience heavy congestion. Residents are often forced to take longer alternate routes to avoid traffic jams, resulting in increased commuting time, they said.

"The vehicle load at these crossings is heavy. We are working on a plan to study whether we can construct a tunnel underneath the Punjabi Bagh and Peeragarhi Chowk to facilitate easier movement for people living on either side of the line," the Public Works Department minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

At present, a five-kilometre-long railway line passes between Punjabi Bagh and Paschim Vihar on one side and Rani Bagh and Pitampura on the other. We are planning to construct a tunnel or an overbridge at the location, whichever is found more feasible, he added.

Under its traffic decongestion plan, PWD is also studying the construction of three flyovers in Bawana, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road and Aruna Asaf Ali road areas of South Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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