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Delhi govt plans Yamuna cruise launch before end of May

The service was earlier supposed to be launched on February 20 to coincide with the completion of one year of BJP government in power

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:40 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Yamuna river cruise service will be launched before May end with a decision on the date likely soon, Delhi government officials said on Thursday.

Workers prepare a cruise ship, ahead of the launch of cruise service on Yamuna river, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The service was earlier supposed to be launched on February 20 to coincide with the completion of one year of BJP government in power. However, the launch was delayed because work was still going on. The government now plans to launch it soon with chief minister Rekha Gupta likely to inaugurate it.

“The boat is ready now and painting work has been completed. The white and blue passenger boat labelled ‘Namo Yamuna’ is stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports club,” said the official, adding that the boat has been covered with a cloth for safety purposes. Delhi Tourism minister Kapil Mishra told HT on Thursday that a joint decision with the Centre will be taken on the launch within a month.

Built by Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, the vessel — Island Boats 40 (IB 40) — is a 40-foot river cruise boat with a catamaran-style hull designed for stability. It has a beam of 11 feet and a draft of 3 feet, allowing it to run in shallow river stretches.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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