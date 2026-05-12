The government is planning to increase the annual maintenance assistance to parks and gardens from ₹2.55 lakh to ₹3.8 lakh per acre, to boost green cover in the city, officials said.

Delhi govt proposes 100% funding for city parks, gardens

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The proposed increase in the financial aid, disbursed through the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and registered societies, seeks to enhance the quality, maintenance, and long-term preservation of the city’s green spaces, they said.

The government also plans to raise one-time financial assistance for the development of new parks from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.9 lakh per acre. This will prove to be significant for rapid urbanisation, especially for newly developed colonies and densely populated areas where green spaces are limited, officials said.

Further, the proposal includes one-time grants for improving existing parks. Based on requests from RWAs and societies, assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh per acre may be provided for facilities such as display boards, dustbins, etc.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said this initiative will not only expand the green cover within the capital but also aid in pollution control and improvement in overall urban environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said this initiative will not only expand the green cover within the capital but also aid in pollution control and improvement in overall urban environment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the current system, organisations contribute 10% of the total cost, which has often discouraged smaller groups with limited resources from participating, officials said. The existing 90:10 cost-sharing model is set to be scrapped, as the government proposes to completely fund eligible projects, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the current system, organisations contribute 10% of the total cost, which has often discouraged smaller groups with limited resources from participating, officials said. The existing 90:10 cost-sharing model is set to be scrapped, as the government proposes to completely fund eligible projects, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed shift to 100% funding is expected to widen participation and allow more RWAs and local bodies to take part without financial constraints, leading to better upkeep and more parks, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed shift to 100% funding is expected to widen participation and allow more RWAs and local bodies to take part without financial constraints, leading to better upkeep and more parks, they said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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