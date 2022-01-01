Delhi govt readies 3,000 Covid beds of kids as cases surge

New Delhi: More than 3,000 beds exclusively for children have been prepared in several Delhi government hospitals in view of the surge in the fresh Covid-19 infections in the national capital, Delhi health ministers Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

“Keeping in view the ongoing situation, more than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for children. All health care workers are being trained and instructed for the treatment of the coronavirus. There is no separate treatment for the different variants of the virus,” Jain said at a press briefing, adding that so far all patients of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have showed milder symptoms or remained asymptomatic.

Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 infections, with the case count rising to 2,716 on Saturday. Week-on-week, the seven day average of new cases has increased eight times, jumping from 139 on December 25, to 1,124 on January 1, according to the Delhi government data.

“As of now, the situation is in control. Delhi government is ready to fight any variant of coronavirus with full force. We have the appropriate infrastructure to treat the patients and stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the experts, the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant...At present no patient of Omicron is in need of oxygen,” Jain said.

The minister, however, warned that people should not lower their guard and continue to wear masks in public places and follow social distancing norms at all times.

“Prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times. It should be our responsibility to wear masks at all times whenever we are heading outside our homes, this will help us to stop the further spread of coronavirus,” he said.

