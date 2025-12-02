Delhi govt registers traders’ welfare board to help aid merchants

The Delhi government has completed the constitution and registration of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board (DTWB), industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday. The Board will serve as a formal platform to address the issues of more than 800,000 traders across the capital, creating a direct interface between the trading community and the government, he added. Manjinder Singh Sirsa (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“The registration of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board marks a significant milestone in institutionalising welfare measures for traders in the national capital,” Sirsa said.

The announcement followed a high-level review meeting chaired by the minister with senior officers of the industries department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The meeting reviewed ongoing projects related to Delhi’s industrial infrastructure, environmental management and business facilitation.

Officials said the Board will also oversee the creation of a Traders Welfare Fund to extend social security and financial support to traders, as well as their employees.

Outlining the Board’s mandate, officials said it will recommend steps to reduce compliance burdens, improve ease of doing business, and identify policy and welfare priorities for traders. Sirsa said the initiative aligns with the chief minister’s broader vision of empowering every section that drives the city’s economy.

“The government is leaving no stone unturned to translate that commitment into deliverable results on the ground,” he said.

During the meeting, officials shared development updates for industrial estates, including Patparganj, Baprolla, Ranikhera, Kanjhawala and Kanjhawala, and reviewed progress on the upcoming e-waste park Buy and Conquer, and the proposed freehold policy in Works. Operation and maintenance tenders for pending industrial zones were also discussed.

Sirsa added that a range of incentives aimed at strengthening the trader ecosystem will be rolled out in phases. The benefits will include advisory support, business mentorship and global exposure, including participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions.

“The Board will help take Delhi’s trader community into a new era of dialogue, security and opportunity,” he said.

Officials also briefed the minister on the progress of Delhi’s single-window system, a digital governance project designed to deliver over 400 business services online under 80 categories. The platform, they said, is intended to enable a fully paperless interface for approvals and services, improving the ease of business operations across sectors.