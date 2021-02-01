Delhi govt revises cap on number of guests to 200; restrictions on gatherings in open spaces removed

The Delhi government has revised the cap on the maximum number of people gathering for social, religious or cultural events, including weddings and funerals.

According to revised guidelines, as reported by news agency ANI, not more than 200 people will be allowed if it is a closed hall. But if it an open space, there won't be any capping, the guidelines further said.

This comes a day after banquet and tent house associations in the city appealed to the Delhi government to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from the current limit of 50, citing the fact that the Covid situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now.

The banquet owners said that their businesses have been severely affected due to the restrictions, which were imposed in November last year as the number of Covid-19 cases surged in the city.

In November last year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had put a cap on the number of guests at weddings and other events at 50. This was done days after the Delhi government had allowed 200 people in social events.

The Centre has issued revised containment guidelines for Covid-19, which will be effective from Monday. As per the Centre's standard operating procedures (SOPs), cinema halls have been allowed to function with 100% seating capacity, if they maintain adequate physical distance in auditoriums and common areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 140 cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday. These cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of Covid-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

With four more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,853.