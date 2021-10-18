Delhi govt’s ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign to begin from today

The Delhi government will from Monday begin its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in a bid to reduce pollution in the national capital. The campaign, which tells commuters to switch off the engines of their vehicles as soon as they stop at a red light, was first introduced by the government last year. This year, the first phase of the campaign will run for a month till November 18.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said last week that the campaign will take place in two shifts - from 8am-2pm and then 2pm-8pm.

According to Delhi government's plan, the campaign will be carried out at 100 traffic intersections spread across 13 police districts. The government also plans to deploy 2,500 civil defence volunteers for its effective implementation. These volunteers will work as ‘Paryavaran Marshals’ and will distribute pamphlets having details about chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to make the campaign a success.

While announcing the date for this year’s 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, Kejriwal on October 12 urged commuters not to take their vehicles once a week and rather travel on the metro, bus or share vehicles with others.

Pointing out that the campaign was very successful last year, Kejriwal appealed to teachers, lawyers, office workers and trade union people in Delhi for their cooperation.

Citing research from Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), he said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce pollution by 13% cent and ₹2500 crores can be saved per annum.

The Delhi CM also appealed to the residents to download the Green Delhi app and complain against the industry or vehicle that is causing pollution. The app was launched last year to fight air pollution. “If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that is causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot and stop the source of pollution,” Kejriwal said.

