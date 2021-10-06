Delhi govt sanctions 79.48 crore for hybrid hearings in 7 district courts

The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it sanctioned ₹79.48 crore for setting up the hybrid system for conduct of trials and hearings in the seven district courts in the national capital. The preliminary estimate for the project was ₹227 crore, the court had been informed earlier.

Taking note of the submission, a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh directed the city government to file a status report duly containing a chart showing the items that were proposed in the preliminary estimate and the items that were subsequently approved.

The court was hearing two pleas by lawyers Anil Kumar Hajelay and Manashwy Jha, seeking hybrid hearings in district courts on in-person hearing days in view of the Covid-19 threat.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to provide infrastructure to subordinate courts for conducting hybrid hearings.

The bench said the status report, to be filed within three days, must contain details of the amount as well as a chart showing items which have been approved/not approved by the government.

“Those items which have not been approved should clearly be highlighted,” the court said and listed the matter for further hearing to October 18.

The court had earlier made it clear to the Delhi government that if the proposal to set up infrastructure for hybrid hearings in trial courts and quasi-judicial bodies is turned down on the grounds of expenditure, then the court will examine the expenses incurred by the government on account of subsidies and public advertisements, from April 2020 till date.

On Tuesday, appearing for the Delhi government, advocate Shadan Farasat told the court that infrastructure for hybrid hearings in district and state consumer forums will be set up within the next two months.

The bench observed that arrangements should be made in such a manner that in case the third wave of Covid-19 comes, people are not required to go to the courts physically.

“The bird view is that if at all the third wave of the pandemic comes, people shall not be required to go to courts and the hybrid system shall be put in place.The question is when it will be put in place. Give us a date from when the hybrid system will be in place in the district courts. The problem is that it is taking so long and the whole purpose will be defeated,” the bench said.

It also directed the Centre, represented through standing counsel Anil Soni, to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken by it to facilitate hybrid hearings in tribunals and forums which come under its responsibility.

“You are caught sleeping. You don’t know anything it seems,” said the court after the central government counsel failed to answer its query on infrastructure required in forums coming under the Centre.